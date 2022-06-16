Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

