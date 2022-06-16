Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 595.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FCMGF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rowe started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of FCMGF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.