First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.21. 414,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

