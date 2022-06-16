First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

