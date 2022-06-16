First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000.

RZV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 26,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

