First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $4.38 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,730. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.