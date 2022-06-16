First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.08. 132,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

