First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 2,517 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

