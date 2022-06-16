First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 3,635 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.98. 202,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

