First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $205,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 537 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.05. 61,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,293. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.32 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

