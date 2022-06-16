First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Intel accounts for 1.7% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 1,296,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

