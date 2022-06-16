First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 658,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

