First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $13.18 on Thursday, hitting $317.40. 31,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

