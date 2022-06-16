First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.3% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $10.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.16. 207,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average is $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

