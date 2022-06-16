First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

