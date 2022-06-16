First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 2.7%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.42 and last traded at $126.62. Approximately 35,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 52,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

