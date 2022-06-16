FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 799,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,972. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.