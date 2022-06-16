FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 627 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $36.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.28, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

