FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 8,849,382 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

