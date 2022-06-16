FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 193,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,532. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

