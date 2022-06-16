FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,184. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

