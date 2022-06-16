FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $375,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 197,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.