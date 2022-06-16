FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 976,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,489,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.