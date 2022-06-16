FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,603. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.