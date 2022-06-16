FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.21. The stock has a market cap of $302.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

