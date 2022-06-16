FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $11.88 on Thursday, hitting $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.06 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average is $224.63. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

