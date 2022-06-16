Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.07. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

