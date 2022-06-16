FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

FLT stock opened at $229.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 94,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

