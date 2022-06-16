FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.52. 578,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,387. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

