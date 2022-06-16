Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 11th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of FLXS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

