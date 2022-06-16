Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Increased by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 4.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NYSE:FND traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,883. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

