ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 21,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 518,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

FORG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

