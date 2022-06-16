Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

