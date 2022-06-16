Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
