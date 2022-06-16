Frank Poullas Acquires 46,073 Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS – Get Rating) insider Frank Poullas bought 46,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,803.04 ($10,974.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.16, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.16.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
