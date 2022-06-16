Frank Poullas Acquires 46,073 Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS – Get Rating) insider Frank Poullas bought 46,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,803.04 ($10,974.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.16, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.16.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

