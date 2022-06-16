Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Purchases $198,000.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $412.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

