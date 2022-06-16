Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. 10,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

