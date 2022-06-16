FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 154.25 ($1.87). Approximately 111,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 393,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £374.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.