FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November makes up about 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. 1,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

