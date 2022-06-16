FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder St. Albans Global Management, Acquires 6,650 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $108,195.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,085,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,974,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

