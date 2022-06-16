FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut by Analyst

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $18.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.50. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

POOL opened at $353.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.86. Pool has a one year low of $337.29 and a one year high of $582.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

