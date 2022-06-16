Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Reaches $2.11 on Major Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $7.41 million and $826,878.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00010157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

