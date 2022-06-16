Garde Capital Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,700,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,770,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,442,000.

SCHB stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

