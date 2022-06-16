Garde Capital Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,625 shares of company stock worth $11,517,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CLSA started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

