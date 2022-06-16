Garde Capital Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 175,383 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

Shares of HSIC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. 15,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,558. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

