Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,238,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.67. 233,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,985. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $301.93 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.82 and a 200 day moving average of $342.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

