Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,554,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.89 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

