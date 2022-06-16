Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 63,300 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 129,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,260. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

