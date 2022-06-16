GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

GLOP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.65.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

