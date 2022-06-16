Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROCK stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

