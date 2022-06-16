Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 10.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $4.35. The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 179,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,753,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

DNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

